Arkansas law enforcement to add speed cameras to work zones

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a new way for officers to catch speeding vehicles in work zones.

According to our content-sharing partner KATV in Little Rock, Law enforcement will soon be able to use cameras to enforce speed limits in work zones.

A bill signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders allows for these automated speed enforcement devices to be placed in these areas.

The new law will take effect in August.

For more on this story, go to KATV’s website.

