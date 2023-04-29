Body of a Gravois Mills, Mo. woman found in Lake of the Ozarks after her car went into the lake

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a woman from Gravois Mills, Missouri, was found Friday morning after she drove her car into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 80-year-old Floy Beard was driving on a private drive off of Cole Road near the lake when she lost control, due to an unknown reason, and her SUV went into the lake.

The crash report states she drove into the lake around 3 p.m. Thursday. Beard was found floating in the water Friday morning around 7 a.m.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 15th fatal crash in 2023.

