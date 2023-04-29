Body of a Gravois Mills, Mo. woman found in Lake of the Ozarks after her car went into the lake

Lake of the Ozarks fatal crash
Lake of the Ozarks fatal crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a woman from Gravois Mills, Missouri, was found Friday morning after she drove her car into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 80-year-old Floy Beard was driving on a private drive off of Cole Road near the lake when she lost control, due to an unknown reason, and her SUV went into the lake.

The crash report states she drove into the lake around 3 p.m. Thursday. Beard was found floating in the water Friday morning around 7 a.m.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 15th fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Ozark Shooting
Fatal deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Shooting on E. Central in Springfield.
Springfield shooting leads to chase and one arrest
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
1 of 2 charged in the death of Cassidy Rainwater in the summer of 2021 enters plea
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run crash injuring scooter rider in Springfield
Highs in the mid 60s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, cool, and breezy weekend

Latest News

It's not a reaction to a threat but just a test to see if the school system should have...
Springfield Catholic to place security officers in all schools until the end of year to determine possible full-time use
Breezy and cool weekend for the Ozarks
Highs in the mid 60s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, cool, and breezy weekend
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk