Chiefs select Oklahoma offensive lineman with third-round pick

American offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Oklahoma (64) during the second half of the Senior...
American offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Oklahoma (64) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs lost two starters from an offensive line that yielded no sacks in a Super Bowl win.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach added offensive tackle Wanya Morris out of the University of Oklahoma, a second-team All-Big 12 selection from 2022.

Morris is listed at 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 307 pounds.

The Chiefs traded up to the No. 92 overall pick to get Morris, offering up pick Nos. 95 and 217 to Cincinnati.

Morris played in nine games for the Sooners, including eight at right tackle.

The senior Sooner transferred to Norman, Oklahoma, after starting his career at Tennessee. Out of high school, Morris was labeled a five-star recruit and the country’s No. 5 offensive tackle.

Morris figures to compete with newly-signed tackle Jawaan Taylor and Lucas Niang for the starting tackle positions.

Earlier in the evening, the Chiefs drafted wide receiver Rashee Rice with a second-round pick.

