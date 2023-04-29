Chiefs trade up in Draft for third time, select Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner reacts after a quarterback sack during the first...
Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner reacts after a quarterback sack during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs defensive secondary was the story of the 2022 NFL Draft. They took five defensive backs, four of whom played in the Super Bowl.

On Saturday morning, Kansas City added some more talent to the young corps of defensive backs, taking Virginia Tech’s Chamarri Conner with the 119th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kansas City ambassador and star actor Eric Stonestreet announced the selection to the thousands of fans that gathered in front of Union Station for the day.

Conner accounted for 21 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four interceptions during his Hokie career.

The Chiefs selection was the third consecutive instance of trading up in the Draft. They gave up pick No. 134 and a 2024 fifth-round pick to move up 15 spots.

Chiefs scout Anthony McGee described Conner as versatile defensive back who can play any position in the back end of the defense, as well as contribute to special teams.

