Chiefs trade up to pick SMU WR Rashee Rice in 2nd round

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an...
SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice looks to run after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the second round of the NFL draft to select SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice on Friday night, giving MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes another target in a rebuilt pass-catching corps.

The Chiefs acquired the 55th pick along with a sixth-round selection from Detroit to move up from the No. 63 pick while kicking in fourth-round and seventh-round choices. That allowed the Super Bowl champions to leap other teams looking for a wide receiver and address one of their biggest holes on the offensive side of the ball.

Rice caught 96 passes for 1,335 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

The Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman in free agency, and their only notable addition had been Richie James. That means Rice will be counted upon right away to help last year’s second-round pick, Skyy Moore, and Kadarius Toney.

The Chiefs used their first-round pick on Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. They still had a third-round choice Friday night

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University
A recent survey shows student discipline and disruption have been a problem this year in...
Springfield teachers say enough is enough when students lash out
Police are investigating a stabbing outside a Springfield restaurant.
Police investigate stabbing outside Springfield, Mo., restaurant
Dozens of gunshots hit Springfield home
Dozens of shots fired at West Springfield, Mo. home
Police investigate deadly crash in Camden County Wednesday night

Latest News

O-Zone: Licking 3, Houston 0
O-Zone: Licking 3, Houston 0
Kansas City Chiefs running back Dante Hall (82) is chased by Oakland Raiders defenders Keyon...
Chiefs announce Dante Hall to be 2023 inductee into team Hall of Fame
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman is unable to catch a throw from catcher Willson...
Be warned: Friday’s Cardinals vs. Dodgers game is only available on Apple TV+
One Last Race is Friday night at 8.
Ozarks Life: Checkered Flag for Dallas County Speedway