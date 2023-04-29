Court dates set for former school staff charged for having sex with students

Former Kennett High School staff members Lindsey Marhsall (left) and Candice Johnson (right) both face charges for having romantic relationships with students(KAIT)
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Two former staff members from Kennett High School are set to make their next court appearances after they were arrested for having romantic relationships with students.

Lindsey Marshall was a Spanish teacher at the high school.

In January 2023, she was arrested for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

She was charged with two counts of Class E felony of sexual contact with a student.

According to online court records, Marshall entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday, April 26, and a trial date was set for June 28.

A few weeks after Marshall’s arrest, Candice Johnson, a nurse for the high school, was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student at her workplace.

She was charged with two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

On Thursday, April 27, a judge found probable cause to believe that Johnson committed all four charges.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.

