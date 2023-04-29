Douglas County, Mo. employee charged with drinking and driving and endangering the welfare of a child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County man has been charged after a county commissioner heard the man had been drinking at work.

According to court records, 45-year-old William Cupples of Gentryville is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and DWI, with a person less than 17 in the car.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday County Commissioner Brad Loveless got a tip that a county road employee was possibly drinking at work. After some investigating, Loveless found that Cupples was on his way to Ava.

Loveless contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy found Cupples and pulled him over on Missouri 14 Highway. The deputy arrested Cupples after the deputy saw evidence that led him to believe Cupples was drunk.

According to the news release, once Cupples got to the sheriff’s office, deputies ran a breathalyzer test. Cupples tested nearly three times above the legal limit.

Deputies say there was a small child in the car at the time of the arrest.

Cupples is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond and is told to not have contact with the child and no alcohol.

