FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry, mild & breezy to start next week

Good Saturday evening, everyone. After a bit of a misty and foggy start this morning with lows in the 50s, we saw sunshine return today and push highs back well into the 60s across the Ozarks. While we will have a quick cold front come through tonight, we will stay dry for this evening. Looking ahead, the upper levels want to bring an upper-level ridge from the West to play a role in our forecast early next week.

Cold front coming through tonight (KY3)

Upper-ridge to the west ready to build in (KY3)

The front coming through tonight will leave the better rain chances to the northeast of the Ozarks. However, I cannot rule out some scattered high clouds at times late this evening. Overall, we will keep skies quiet and generally clear tonight, Sunday, and even through Tuesday of this week.

A few passing clouds tonight (KY3)

Other than some partly sunny skies in the northeast Ozarks, we'll stay dry for Sunday. (KY3)

Behind the cold front, the northwest wind will be eager to pick back up. After a light breeze tonight between 5 and 15 mph, the wind speeds will range between 15 and 25 mph through the day on Sunday. These will be sustained wind speeds that will stick with us through Tuesday this coming week.

Northwest breeze picks up Sunday (KY3)

On top of that, wind gusts could go even higher. Sunday through Tuesday, gusts could easily go between 25 and 35 mph each afternoon with a break in the windy conditions by Wednesday.

Gusty days lining up next week (KY3)

With the wind gusts combining with dry and mild air tomorrow through Tuesday, this will elevate the fire danger tomorrow through Tuesday. Those that planned on doing any outdoor burning during this time frame should either monitor conditions very carefully or postpone any burning until conditions can improve.

Elevated fire danger Sunday through Tuesday of the coming week (KY3)

On the plus side, the dry air will allow temperatures to turn mild over the next couple afternoons. Once we get past a cold start in the morning with lows in the lower 40s across the Ozarks, we will see the numbers bounce back into the lower to middle 60s for your Sunday afternoon.

A bit cold Sunday morning (KY3)

Mild but cooler for Sunday afternoon (KY3)

With clear skies in place for Monday, the dry air in place will take us from morning lows in the upper 30s to highs back in the lower to middle 60s Monday afternoon.

Mild again for Monday (KY3)

After dealing with temperatures below normal for much of this week, we will finally see milder air return through the course of this week. After another day with temperatures peaking in the middle 60s Tuesday, the numbers will go back above normal Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Then, we will see the numbers drop back into the middle 60s as we get next weekend underway.

Warm air pushing us above average by middle of next week (KY3)

The upper-level setup through early next week has an upper-level ridge in control with 2 upper-level lows on either side. This is a unique setup in the upper levels that we call an Omega block. With these features positioned in place, the wind at the jet stream flow around these features and resembles the Greek letter, Omega. Since we will be in the middle of this block early next week, this will be the part of the block that will keep us dry and mild.

An upper-level ridge creating an omega block keeps us dry and quiet through early next week. (KY3)

Once the ridge starts to break down late Wednesday, energy from the upper-level low out west will combine with an approaching frontal system as we go into Thursday and into Friday morning. The result will be our next best chance for rain and thunderstorms in the Ozarks. Right now, that activity doesn’t shouldn’t turn too strong or severe. However, it is a system we will still watch through the week ahead.

Rain & t-storm chances return Thursday & Friday (KY3)

With that system, temperatures will go down a bit by late next week.

Rain & t-storm chances cool us down a bit late next week (KY3)

Highs will go from the upper 70s on Thursday back into the middle 60s on Friday and possibly back into the upper 60s by next Saturday. While I can’t rule out a few showers in a few spots Saturday or that Sunday, the better rain chances for next weekend look to primarily occur Friday morning.

