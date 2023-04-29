Sarcoxie, Mo. police looking for owner after dog was dumped then hit on I-44
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - Sarcoxie Police are looking for a person in a white pick-up truck who dumped a dog at a gas station near I-44 Friday.
According to a social media post, the dog was dumped at a Kum and Go and then went to chase after the truck.
Sadly police say the dog had to be put down by officers after it was hit on I-44.
“If anyone recognizes who this sweet dog belonged to, please get in contact with us. We have charges of animal cruelty waiting for them,” the post says.
