Tuesday Morning to close all store locations, including Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retail store chain Tuesday Morning announced Saturday it is beginning the process to close all of its store locations, including its Springfield store on Glenstone Avenue.

According to the company, a going out of business sale has started with savings of up to 30% off. The company says gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In February, Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years. The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open at that time.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company has eight locations throughout Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.