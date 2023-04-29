Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft

Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men in town for the NFL Draft were charged with stealing jerseys from the event.

Kansas City police officers stated three jerseys were stolen from the Nike Room: one from the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

The jerseys were to be used for a team’s first-round pick, having the No.1 on the back of them.

Eric Lambkins of Marietta, Georgia, and Jude Ocanas of Los Angeles, California, were charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and first-degree trespassing.

The jerseys were valued at $350 each. The NFL stated the two men had credentials for the NFL Draft but not for those areas and not at that time of the morning.

Lambkins, 40, and Ocanas, 19, were arrested Friday, trying to leave for their home states. Two of the jerseys were found in their luggage, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office stated.

Ocanas has been booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

Jude Ocanas of Los Angeles, California, was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and first-degree trespassing.(Jackson County Detention Center)

