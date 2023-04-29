Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and kidnapping were vacated in 2015, speaks in favor of abolishing the death penalty in Kansas at the Statehouse in Topeka. A Kansas county will pay $7.5 million to Bledsoe, who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit. Jefferson County commissioners (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn’t commit will receive $7.5 million from the county where he was arrested and convicted of the crime.

Jefferson County commissioners approved the settlement last week with Floyd Bledsoe, who was released from prison in 2015 after DNA evidence showed he could not have been the killer of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann in Oskaloosa.

Bledsoe will receive $1.5 million initially, with the rest to be paid over the next 10 years, The Kansas City Star reported.

Bledsoe, who is now 46, was 23 when he was convicted in 2000 of killing the girl. He was arrested even though his brother, Tom, confessed to the killing in 1999, turned himself in and led authorities to the girl’s body.

According to a lawsuit Floyd Bledsoe filed in 2016, Jefferson County authorities persuaded Tom Bledsoe to recant his confession and “framed” his brother by hiding evidence of his innocence.

In 2015, DNA testing revealed Tom Bledsoe was the likely source of sperm found in the victim. Tom Bledsoe died by suicide that year after writing a note again confessing to killing Arfmann.

The charges against Floyd Bledsoe were dismissed and he was freed from prison that year.

One of Bledsoe’s attorneys, Russell Ainsworth of Loevy & Loevy in Chicago, said Jefferson County was facing up to $40 million in liability if the case went to trial.

Jefferson County Commissioner Richard Malm said the county’s annual budget is about $20 million and the commission would have had to propose a bond if Bledsoe had not agreed to have the payment spread over 10 years.

In 2019, the state agreed to pay Bledsoe $1.03 million under a mistaken conviction law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Ozark Shooting
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside the Christian County courthouse has been identified
Shooting on E. Central in Springfield.
Springfield shooting leads to chase and one arrest
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
1 of 2 charged in the death of Cassidy Rainwater in the summer of 2021 enters plea
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run crash injuring scooter rider in Springfield
Highs in the mid 60s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny, cool, and breezy weekend

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & dry to start next week out
Court Generic
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Two men charged with stealing jerseys from Nike Room at NFL Draft
Fatal Ozark Shooting
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside the Christian County courthouse has been identified
Sarcoxie Dog
Sarcoxie, Mo. police looking for owner after dog was dumped then hit on I-44