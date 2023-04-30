Fire damages north Springfield home; police looking for person of interest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A mix of wind and fire damaged a home in north Springfield Sunday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 1300 block of E. Blaine Street around 2:30 p.m.

The fire started in the back of the home, but wind blew the fire into the rest of it causing the roof to collapse. Fire crews were able to put the fire out within ten minutes.

Springfield Blaine Fire (KY3)

SFD says no one was injured in the fire and no other properties were damaged.

Springfield police are searching for someone who was seen around the house before the fire started.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.