Mount Vernon police searching for suspect who stole several thousand dollars worth of tools

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect and truck involved in stealing tools and breaking into other cars.

According to a social media post, the thefts happened on the morning of Thursday, April 27. The driver of the truck broke into two cars at Reyco Granning then drove across the street to an MFA Agri Service station, broke into the garage, and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of tools and equipment.

The Department later commented on their post saying a pursuit happened in Neosho, Missouri with this truck. Police say most of the stolen property has been recovered.

Police shared screenshots of security footage showing the suspect and the truck. The suspect appears to be a white male, wearing a black hoodie and a ball cap.

Police say if you have information to call them at 417-466-2122.

