Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder

The man was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind. (Hawaii News Now)
By Dillon Ancheta and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PUNA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Police investigating the gruesome murder of a woman in Hawaii said they found a large, bloody sword near the suspect when he was located.

Hawaii Island police launched a second-degree murder investigation in Puna on Friday.

Officers said they responded to a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. in Orchidland. At the location, officers found a man who appeared to be experiencing a “medical episode.” They said he had visible injuries to his hands and was wearing bloody clothes. Police said they found a large sword covered in blood next to him.

Officials said the man was later identified as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.

While awaiting medical aid, officers said they found a dead woman with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands, in what they said appeared to be a domestic-related incident.

Police arrested Howlind on suspicion of murder.

Investigators said Howlind appeared to have ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to their arrival as he began vomiting and went unconscious as he was taken into custody.

Howlind was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives said they are working on a search warrant for the home, where the 58-year-old victim and her 37-year-old son resided with the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

