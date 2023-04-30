Springfield Art Museum’s Art in Bloom event combines floral and fashion designs

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Art is in bloom at the Springfield Art Museum.

The Art In Bloom exhibit invites local floral and fashion designers from around the community to come into the museum to select works that inspire them and create their own interpretations.

Their work is now on display for the public where museumgoers can vote for their favorites all weekend long.

“So there are 20 designs this year, ten fashion and ten floral designs. They interpret artworks from the museum’s permanent collection, but also those that are on temporary loan to us,” said Josh Best, with the Art Museum.

Art In Bloom benefits the museum’s acquisition fund, which allows the purchase of new art for the museum. The museum has already been able to purchase 19 new pieces of art through the collection.

According to the Art Museum, to date, Art In Bloom has welcomed over 4,800 patrons, raised over $62,000 for art acquisition, and awarded $6,500 in prize money.

Museumgoers can visit the Springfield Art Museum Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and can purchase People’s Choice Award votes in the Museum’s Lobby and cast a ballot. It costs $2 per ballot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Ozark Shooting
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside the Christian County courthouse has been identified
Shooting on E. Central in Springfield.
Springfield shooting leads to chase and one arrest
Tuesday Morning closing
Tuesday Morning to close all store locations, including Springfield location
Lake of the Ozarks fatal crash
Body of a Gravois Mills, Mo. woman found in Lake of the Ozarks after her car went into the lake
James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
1 of 2 charged in the death of Cassidy Rainwater in the summer of 2021 enters plea

Latest News

Braswell and Scott. Courtesy: Missouri State University
Two Missouri State football players sign free agent contracts with Kansas City Chiefs
Springfield Art Museum’s Art in Bloom event combines floral and fashion designs
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Cool and windy Sunday