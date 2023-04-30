Springfield Art Museum’s Art in Bloom event combines floral and fashion designs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Art is in bloom at the Springfield Art Museum.

The Art In Bloom exhibit invites local floral and fashion designers from around the community to come into the museum to select works that inspire them and create their own interpretations.

Their work is now on display for the public where museumgoers can vote for their favorites all weekend long.

“So there are 20 designs this year, ten fashion and ten floral designs. They interpret artworks from the museum’s permanent collection, but also those that are on temporary loan to us,” said Josh Best, with the Art Museum.

Art In Bloom benefits the museum’s acquisition fund, which allows the purchase of new art for the museum. The museum has already been able to purchase 19 new pieces of art through the collection.

According to the Art Museum, to date, Art In Bloom has welcomed over 4,800 patrons, raised over $62,000 for art acquisition, and awarded $6,500 in prize money.

Museumgoers can visit the Springfield Art Museum Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and can purchase People’s Choice Award votes in the Museum’s Lobby and cast a ballot. It costs $2 per ballot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.