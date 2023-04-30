Springfield woman killed after being hit by a motorcycle; man arrested after fleeing the scene

Soringfield fatal motorcycle crash
Soringfield fatal motorcycle crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman has died after being hit by a motorcycle Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, around 9:51 p.m., 59-year-old Sandra Brown was walking east across the road near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and Lindberg Street when she was hit by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was a yellow 1994 Honda that was traveling south on Fremont. Police say the motorcyclist left the scene before officers arrived.

Police later located the motorcyclist at his home, a 56-year-old man from Springfield, and arrested him. The man had to go to the hospital for minor injuries but was then booked in the Greene County Jail, awaiting formal charges.

SPD says this is the 13th fatal crash in Springfield in 2023.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

