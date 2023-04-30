Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Four people were killed in a head-on crash north of St. Louis, Missouri Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Missouri Highway 79, south of Route C. The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south and crossed the center line into the path of a Hyundai Elantra, traveling north.

The crash report says after hitting the Elantra head-on, the Impala spun out and ran off the road and the Elantra spun out in the opposite direction and also went off the road.

Those in the Impala were a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon, a 16-year-old girl from Wright City who was the driver, a 16-year-old girl from O’Fallon, and an 18-year-old man from Wright City. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in St. Louis in serious condition.

The driver of the Elantra, 23-year-old Rachel Neldon of Elsberry, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene along with the three teenage girls.

