Two Missouri State football players sign free agent contracts with Kansas City Chiefs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited news release) - Missouri State University announced Saturday that two MSU Bears football players have signed free agent contracts with the Kansas City Chiefs after the conclusion of the weekend’s draft.

The signing of MSU Cornerback Montrae Braswell and Wide Receiver Ty Scott was made official late Saturday by Bears Coach Ryan Beard. The Chiefs will formally announce their complete free agent signing list in the coming days.

“I could not be more proud of Braz and Ty,” said Beard who is in his first season as Bears’ head coach. “I have known these two for a long time and they are practically family. I appreciate them believing in what we are building at MoState. I love those guys, and wish them the very best in their NFL careers.”

According to MSU, Braswell was named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team at the conclusion of the 2022 season as a second-team selection. He was a five-time All-MVFC first-team honoree, earning first team honors at defensive back three times and as a return specialist twice. He finished his third and final season with the Bears in 2022 with 44 total tackles, including 28 solo stops.

He notched a season-high seven tackles at No. 10-ranked Arkansas on Sept. 17. He was also second in The Valley in kickoff return average (30.3) and posted his third career kickoff return for a touchdown in the Bears’ season opener at UCA on Sept. 1. He earned MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice during his senior season (Sept. 4 and Nov. 12).

In 2021, Braswell earned All-America status from Stats Perform (second team), Associated Press (second team) and Phil Steele (third team) as well as a place on the Hero Sports Sophomore All-America Team. He was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team in 2020-21.

MSU says Scott was a two-time All-MVFC selection, earning first-team laurels in 2021 and honorable mention distinction in 2022. In his first season in Springfield (2021), Scott also earned MVFC All-Newcomer Team laurels after collecting school single-season records for receptions (66), receiving yards (1,110) and eight receiving touchdowns.

He also was awarded a spot on the Hero Sports Sophomore All-America Team in 2021 after leading all MVFC players in receiving yards per game (92.5), which ranked 11th nationally. As a senior, Scott started all 11 games and finished the 2022 campaign with team-highs 48 receptions, 674 receiving yards, five touchdowns and 14.0 yards per reception.

He had a reception in all 11 games with multiple receptions in 10 contests to finish fifth in the MVFC in receptions per game (4.4), seventh in receptions per game (6.13), ninth in receiving yards (674) and 10th in receiving touchdowns.

