ASL looking for $2.3 million LOTTO winner
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you purchased an Arkansas LOTTO ticket using an app, check your numbers.
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Monday someone matched all six numbers Saturday night to win $2.338 million.
The lucky winner purchased their ticket on the Jackpocket mobile app, according to the news release.
“We’re beyond thrilled someone in Arkansas hit the $2.338 million jackpot Saturday night and can’t wait to meet LOTTO’s first-ever jackpot winner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”
The LOTTO jackpot now resets to $250,000 for Wednesday night’s drawing. Tickets are $2 per play.
This is the first time someone has won the jackpot since the game launched in September 2022.
