BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After months of contention over a development plan, the owners of the lot at a busy Springfield intersection say they have a new plan.

”I think we have an opportunity right now to come together, developed the neighborhood, and have a good compromise,” said Ralph Duda owner of BK&M LLC. “And again, you can see that through what we’ve made in our concessions with the CODs, I mean, hours of operation would be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. No package liquor, no massage parlors, and zero drive-throughs. So you’re not going to have a drive-thru restaurant, drive-thru coffee, which was a major concession.”

Though Duda says he and his team are making concessions, Donna Hemann, president of the University Heights Neighborhood Association says it’s just not what the people want.

”I have not met anyone who said they wanted to see some of the most beautiful homes in the city of Springfield torn down,” said Hemann. “What needs to change is that he needs to invest in some already commercially zoned property in the city, of which there is an abundance, but not that corner.”

But even though Duda says he and his team are changing a lot of their plan to accommodate the wishes of the neighborhood. the University Heights neighborhood association says it’s not as much about what is built as much as where.

Hemann and others living in the neighborhood say it’s neighborhoods like University Heights that are becoming harder and harder to find in the U.S., something that she doesn’t want to happen here.

”Hopefully all of Springfield is recognizing the uniqueness of homes like the one that we’re talking about and their value to history, their value to sort of our collective psyche,” said Hemann. “So when people drive by that house, that’s a sign that we’re still here, that we’re strong.”

But Duda says, they don’t want to lose the history either, and for the same reason more restrictions have been placed on any company who wants to build anything on that corner.

“One of the biggest concessions that we made is the architectural style has to look and feel charming and have character like University Heights, and that’s their Bisman, English tutor or French country,” said Duda. “And we’re really leaning more towards the Bisman.”

