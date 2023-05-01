Clean Green Springfield launches special recycling programs this month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Back in March, the City of Springfield relaunched its Clean Green Springfield initiative after more than 2,000 volunteers contributed more than 2,500 service hours to clean up the city of Springfield.

Kristen Milam, communications coordinator with the City of Springfield, says the numbers look pretty good so far this year.

“We had 1,200 registrants so far since the start of March,” Milam says. “Those people have helped us clean up over 1,000 bags of trash so far. We’re still logging those every time Public Works goes out and takes a fresh count of the bags. When we had the Kansas Expressway cleanup on April 15th, 150 volunteers came out and picked up nearly 200 bags of trash.”

Milam and others continue to see the impact events like that are having within the city. The city wants to continue to make an impact, or leave less of one, by holding 3 special recycling and disposal programs for the month of May.

The city, partnered with Computer Recycling Center at 528 North Prince Lane, will provide no-cost television recycling through Green Clean Springfield. While there is a one TV limit per household, the Computer Recycling Center will accept CRT, LED, plasma, console, big screen and LCD televisions for recycling during regular business hours through the month of May.

Clean Green Springfield will also cover the cost of mattress recycling this month at the city’s three recycling sites. Mattresses and box springs can be taken to the Franklin Avenue Recycling Center, Lone Pine Avenue Recycling Center or the Springfield Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill during normal business hours. This will be limited to 4 pieces per household and the mattresses must be clean, dry and free of any infestation.

Plus, the initiative will host a Tire Toss on Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Meek’s location at 404 North Jefferson Avenue. Once detached from any rims, up to 8 tires per household can be recycled.

For TV and mattress recycling, no vouchers are needed. Customers just need to mention “Clean Green Springfield” to take advantage of these programs. Milam does want people to know that these programs are available through the end of the month or as long as the funding lasts.

“For televisions, we have a limit of 200 that we can cover for,” Milam states. “Once we hit that mark, we may have to shut that funding off before the end of the month. For the mattresses, we are funding up to 500 mattresses and box springs for recycling. After that, there’s a $15 per piece fee. You can recycle your mattresses at our recycling centers year round, but you’ll have to pay that fee.”

Not only are these programs that Milam and the city want people to utilize, but it’s also to make sure these products are disposed of properly.

“Electronics, in general, can have materials and batteries in them,” Milan says. “Those materials are things that we don’t want to get into the landfill because they can be flammable or be harmful to the environment. With tires, water can collect and draw mosquitoes and other pests around. Plus, tires can cause fires and leach chemicals into the environment when they’re left out on their own.”

For mattresses and box springs, the components can be broken down and processed to become raw materials for construction material and wood chip mulch. All these products are better off recycled since they don’t compact well and take up a lot of space in landfills.

In addition to these recycling programs this month, Green Clean Springfield will also have Point of Pride Cleanup events May 6th and May 20th in different parts of Springfield. For more information about cleanup events, recycling programs and to register as a volunteer, head over to Clean Green Springfield’s website.

