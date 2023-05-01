FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & windy for the next few days

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After our cold start this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we did see a quick warm up today to wrap up the weekend. Despite being a little bit cooler compared to Saturday, we did see highs go back into the lower 60s across the Ozarks. Looking ahead, the surface map shows our last frontal system still influencing our weather. The two surface lows to our north and east will keep that northwesterly wind going for the next few days while the upper-level ridge in the western United States will work into the Ozarks.

Lows to the east will keep us windy for the next few days (KY3)

Upper-level ridge out west ready to build in (KY3)

With our Monday and Tuesday consisting of clear skies in the morning and sunny skies during the day, it may appear that we won’t have any weather to track. However, our light northwest breeze at 6 to 12 mph Monday morning will give way to a stronger wind between 10 and 20 mph for Monday afternoon.

Lighter breeze for Monday morning (KY3)

Northwest wind picks up again Monday (KY3)

After a lighter breeze for Tuesday morning, the wind will only pick up once again during the day.

Northwest wind keeps going for Tuesday (KY3)

On top of that, gusts between 25 and up to 40 mph will also be likely for Monday and Tuesday. Once we get to Wednesday, I still expect the wind to die down across the Ozarks.

Gusty conditions for Monday & Tuesday (KY3)

Given the dry air and windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday, the fire danger will stay elevated across the Ozarks. If you must burn, monitor the flames and weather very carefully. Otherwise, postpone any burning until conditions can improve.

Fire danger stays elevated Monday & Tuesday (KY3)

Despite these windy conditions, temperatures will be on a warming trend for this week. After morning lows drop back into the upper 30s for Monday, we will see highs quickly bounce back into the lower to middle 60s across the area.

Cold again for Monday morning (KY3)

Mild again for Monday afternoon (KY3)

Tuesday’s numbers look similar with morning lows back in the upper 30s and highs trending a little warmer. While most spots should top out in the middle 60s, it would not be surprising to see some upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

A bit warmer for Tuesday (KY3)

Once we get to Wednesday, our normal high should be about 72°. The current trend shows temperatures eager to climb back just above that with highs in the middle 70s overall Wednesday through next weekend.

Trending a bit warm later this week (KY3)

Wednesday will be the day that the center of the upper-level ridge will start to buckle down. That will allow for some upper-level energy to work together with an incoming frontal system for Thursday and Friday. These features will bring rain and thunderstorm chances back into the Ozarks during this period.

Rain & t-storm chances return Thursday & Friday (KY3)

After a dry Saturday with partly sunny skies, we will watch another upper level low closely that will want to pass to our north and west by Sunday. This may have the potential to bring another chance for storms, maybe some strong ones, by next Sunday afternoon and evening. While we are not confident to put out a First Alert Day for Sunday, it is something we will watch closely through the course of this week.

Possible storm system next Sunday (KY3)

On the plus side, the rain chances could potentially add up between half an inch to over an inch across the area by next Sunday.

Rain could add up by next weekend (KY3)

We’ll also stay warm through the upcoming weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s across the Ozarks.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.