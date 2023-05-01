Live, Life, Well: The ways men can cope with anger

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent Gallup Poll found nearly one in five Americans experienced anger in the past day. So, on this Life, Life, Well we’re looking at what’s sometimes called, silent soldiers.

It’s easy to see and hear anger at times. That’s the red-faced, screaming, name-calling side of anger. Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads tells us that’s the “fight” side of the emotion. But you may have household standoffs over taking out the trash, doing dishes, cooking dinner, or even calling the plumber. This can evolve into anger with no yelling. You still know they’re angry because they give one-word or no-word answers.

“Some people just keep trying to push it down and push it down,” explained Baker. “That just breeds resentment and actually worse anger over time. It’s much like a volcano you know, there’s a lot of hot stuff underneath the surface because you’ve been pushing it down for so long. And now there’s just a small triggering event and (whoosh sound).”

Baker tells us anger is a normal emotion. Just ask yourself, am I harming myself or anyone else by getting angry? And, am I finding healthy ways to work out of my anger?

One way to release anger is to exert yourself. That could be through hiking, running, riding a bike, or lifting weights.

