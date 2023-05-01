Man from St. Louis drowns in White River in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from St. Louis, Missouri drowned in the White River in Ozark County Sunday morning.

Troopers report Richard Brasington, 71, was fishing and wading in the river at around 10 a.m., before drowning.

Brasington was pronounced dead by the Ozark County coroner at 2:15 p.m.

