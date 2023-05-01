Man from St. Louis drowns in White River in Ozark County

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from St. Louis, Missouri drowned in the White River in Ozark County Sunday morning.

Troopers report Richard Brasington, 71, was fishing and wading in the river at around 10 a.m., before drowning.

Brasington was pronounced dead by the Ozark County coroner at 2:15 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Ozark Shooting
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside the Christian County courthouse has been identified
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Tuesday Morning closing
Tuesday Morning to close all store locations, including Springfield location
Shooting on E. Central in Springfield.
Springfield shooting leads to chase and one arrest
Soringfield fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a motorcycle; man arrested after fleeing the scene

Latest News

BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection
- clipped version
A small town in the Ozarks has a new development bringing traffic in off the interstate. The...
Ozarks Travelcenter in Mount Vernon, Mo., opens
Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission to take the proposal up on Thursday that would allow...
BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection