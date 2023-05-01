Mansfield first responders still picking up the pieces after drunk driver crashes into police cruiser killing a firefighter and injuring a police officer

Mansfield Officer Shane Bryson
Mansfield Officer Shane Bryson(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Mansfield police officer is taking recovery one day at a time after a crash on April 1st. That crash also claimed the life of a Mansfield firefighter doing a ride-along.

“One person’s actions changed the lives of hundreds of people, a whole community in Mansfield,” said Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart.

Officer Shane Bryson, is on the road to recovery after the crash. Chief Stuart spoke to KY3 on his behalf and says he got the call around 1 a.m. on April 1st saying one of his officers had been struck by a drunk driver.

“I knew going to the call that there was at least one person deceased,” said Chief Stuart. “So I did not know who that was. And then I go in there. It was very, very panic mode. I mean, very, extremely worried for my officer and then whoever else was involved.”

The other man involved, firefighter EMT Justin Sanders died at the scene and much like Officer Bryson, was known and loved by many in Mansfield.

“I’ll guarantee that you wouldn’t find a whole lot of people in Mansfield that didn’t know, Justin Sanders, or Officer Bryson, you know, that one person’s actions, changed a whole community, you know, or affected a whole community and just a bad decision,” said Chief Stuart

Bryson is currently confined to a wheelchair, recovering from a broken pelvis he got in the crash. Keeping him off his feet for weeks bordering on months.

“You know, probably last we heard, I think it was eight weeks before he could put weight on it,” said Chief Stuart. “And that was right after the surgery. And then past that point, we just got to kind of see what it’s like after that”

Chief Stuart says it’s crucial they honor Sanders’ memory.

“We’re extremely heartbroken over the loss of our friend,” said Chief Stuart. “But there again, you know, that friend was such a good friend that we know that he would want us to continue on and do what we need to do as a department and you know, just try to honor him.”

That driver, Kody Skaggs is charged with two counts of DUI one resulting in a death and another resulting in the serious injury of a law enforcement officer. He is set to be in court again on Friday, May 5th.

