MoDOT to close National Ave. on-ramp to James River Freeway for sound wall project

MoDOT constructing sound walls alongside James River Freeway
MoDOT constructing sound walls alongside James River Freeway(Ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday night through Thursday morning, MoDOT crews will be doing nightly closures of the National Avenue ramp to the westbound U.S. Route 60 auxiliary lane.

The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Thursday nights, May 1-4.

MoDOT says crews will be installing more sound wall panels along James River. This sound wall is two of three sound walls to be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Traffic Impacts:

  • National Avenue to westbound U.S. Route 60 ramp and auxiliary lane CLOSED at Night in Springfield
  • Route 60 (James River Freeway) Open
  • Westbound U.S. Route 60 exit ramp to National Avenue Open
  • Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
  • Drivers should look for alternate route
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Soringfield fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a motorcycle; man arrested after fleeing the scene
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
St. Louis Cardinals star, turned broadcaster Mike Shannon dies
Tuesday Morning closing
Tuesday Morning to close all store locations, including Springfield location
Fatal Ozark Shooting
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside the Christian County courthouse has been identified

Latest News

Generic Water
Man from St. Louis drowns in White River in Ozark County
Mansfield Officer Shane Bryson
Mansfield first responders still picking up the pieces after drunk driver crashes into police cruiser killing a firefighter and injuring a police officer
SGF Yields Campaign
Springfield police officers to begin issuing citations for crosswalk violations during yeild check events
Melissa Emerson. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield