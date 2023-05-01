MoDOT to close National Ave. on-ramp to James River Freeway for sound wall project
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday night through Thursday morning, MoDOT crews will be doing nightly closures of the National Avenue ramp to the westbound U.S. Route 60 auxiliary lane.
The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Thursday nights, May 1-4.
MoDOT says crews will be installing more sound wall panels along James River. This sound wall is two of three sound walls to be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway.
Traffic Impacts:
- National Avenue to westbound U.S. Route 60 ramp and auxiliary lane CLOSED at Night in Springfield
- Route 60 (James River Freeway) Open
- Westbound U.S. Route 60 exit ramp to National Avenue Open
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Drivers should look for alternate route
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.