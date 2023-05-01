MoDOT to close National Ave. on-ramp to James River Freeway for sound wall project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday night through Thursday morning, MoDOT crews will be doing nightly closures of the National Avenue ramp to the westbound U.S. Route 60 auxiliary lane.

The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Thursday nights, May 1-4.

MoDOT says crews will be installing more sound wall panels along James River. This sound wall is two of three sound walls to be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Traffic Impacts:

National Avenue to westbound U.S. Route 60 ramp and auxiliary lane CLOSED at Night in Springfield

Route 60 (James River Freeway) Open

Westbound U.S. Route 60 exit ramp to National Avenue Open

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers should look for alternate route

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

