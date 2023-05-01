Ozarks Travelcenter in Mount Vernon, Mo., opens

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A small town in the Ozarks has a new development bringing traffic in off the interstate. The Ozarks Travel Center opened in Mount Vernon.

Customers Daniel Paige and Dennis Fulcqr said they are excited.

“For a moment, I felt like it was a little bit overwhelming,” said Paige.

“I know the truck drivers like it, and I used to drive trucks,” said Fulcqr.

The $28 million Ozarks Travel Center is open for business. Owner Brent Wilmoth said he wants this to be a place for all.

“We wanted this to be a hub for all of our interstate travelers,” said Wilmoth.

Outside you will find 52 gas pumps and a truck service center. Inside, you will find two fast food restaurants, locally sourced food, a truckers lounge, amenities, and more. Wilmoth said it will grow the economy.

“Created about 110 positions at this facility,” said Wilmoth. “Support our local community with city sales tax so we can help Mount Vernon to be progressive moving forward.”

Outside there is a 66-foot obelisk. Wilmoth said it’s a tribute to Route 66. Wilmoth said he wants this whole place to be an Ozark landmark.

“This is the gateway, Mount Vernon is the gateway to the Ozarks,” said Wilmoth.

Wilmoth said this took 16 months to build. Paige and Fulcqr said it was worth the wait.

“It’s going to be really good for the economy here but also just for people who are my age to come to grab and get a job,” said Paige.

“Nice and clean, got more room, more stuff to pick from, and a lot of parking,” said Fulcqr.

Wilmoth said he wants to grow the economy of Mount Vernon and leave a lasting legacy.

“We want it to be the first experience as you’re coming in at the gateway of the Ozarks to be an impressionable one,” said Wilmoth.

The travel center sits on 73 acres. The owner said expanding is not out of the question. The old TA gas station on East Mt. Vernon Boulevard will also stay open.

