Queen of Clean: Removing colored icing from fabric

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colored frosting can stain clothes. This will give you some easy ways to remove it.

How to:

1. Cake frosting often includes food coloring, which can be difficult to get out of any piece of clothing.

2. Scrape away as much of the stain as possible. Blot with cold water and your favorite laundry detergent or liquid castile soap.

3. Apply an instant stain remover and work it in. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes or so.

4. If you still have a stain, spray with hydrogen peroxide, let sit for 10-15 minutes, and flush. Wash the fabric according to the care label.

5. Be sure the stain is out before you put it in the clothes dryer.

Linda Says: Since there is often quite a bit of dye in cake and cupcake frosting, quick treatment will give you a better result.

