Queen of Clean: Removing colored icing from fabric
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colored frosting can stain clothes. This will give you some easy ways to remove it.
How to:
- 1. Cake frosting often includes food coloring, which can be difficult to get out of any piece of clothing.
- 2. Scrape away as much of the stain as possible. Blot with cold water and your favorite laundry detergent or liquid castile soap.
- 3. Apply an instant stain remover and work it in. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes or so.
- 4. If you still have a stain, spray with hydrogen peroxide, let sit for 10-15 minutes, and flush. Wash the fabric according to the care label.
- 5. Be sure the stain is out before you put it in the clothes dryer.
Linda Says: Since there is often quite a bit of dye in cake and cupcake frosting, quick treatment will give you a better result.
