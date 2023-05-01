Springfield Cardinals announce new ownership organization; will continue to be AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals announced Monday the team will have new ownership under Diamond Baseball Holdings.

According to a news release, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) owns and operates select minor league baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB) including the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate.

The Cards will continue to be the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, with the current front office staff continuing under new ownership, led by Vice President and General Manager Dan Reiter.

“The St. Louis Cardinals are excited to evolve and further elevate the Springfield Cardinals with this sale to DBH,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Louis Cardinals. “DBH’s unparalleled expertise and vision for promoting and growing the minor leagues makes them our ideal partner in the continuing relationship between the St. Louis and Springfield Cardinals, as well as with the Springfield community.”

This new ownership and the purchase of Hammons Field by the City of Springfield allows the Cardinals to call the stadium home for at least the next fifteen years.

“We welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings to Springfield and are so excited about the opportunities afforded to grow and enhance the minor league baseball experience in our community. DBH brings a solid record of innovative support for minor league baseball including teams in the Texas League as well as within the Cardinal organization. Springfield is very proud of its Cardinals. We have the highest respect and admiration for the St. Louis Cardinals and cannot ask for a better partnership,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “The Cardinal tradition and heritage is so special—we would even say priceless. Our long history with the Cardinals goes back initially to the 1930s. Having DBH be a key part of not only keeping that special relationship, but expanding upon it, is exciting.”

The release states DBH was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation, and investment.

