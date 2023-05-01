Springfield police officers to begin issuing citations for crosswalk violations during yeild check events

SGF Yields Campaign
SGF Yields Campaign(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To better emphasize the importance of crosswalk laws, the Springfield Police Department will begin issuing citations for driver and pedestrian crosswalk violations during weekly yield check events.

According to a news release, officers will begin issuing the citations on May 3, as part of the next phase of the Crosswalk Yield Check program.

SPD has done six yield checks at locations throughout Springfield that resulted in an average driver yield rate of 51%. On average, officers pull over and issue educational warnings to about 30 drivers per event.

The next yield check on Wednesday, May 3, will be at the intersection of Bennett Street and Delaware Avenue in the Delaware Neighborhood.

“So far, Yield Checks have been a great way to educate about the severity of this issue in Springfield,” explains City Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “If drivers don’t pay attention and they don’t yield to pedestrians, it puts people on foot in danger. As we transition from warnings to citations, we are emphasizing that crosswalk laws are a matter of life safety.”

If you come across the yield check, this is how it works. Three SPD officers are stationed at a designated crosswalk location for approximately four hours, monitoring for driver compliance. One officer acts as a decoy pedestrian, a second functions as a spotter and a third in a patrol vehicle is ready to stop those who do not properly yield to the pedestrian.

You can learn more about the SGF Yields program here.

