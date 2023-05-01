Springfield Police remind people to use the “Safe Exchange Zones”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield Police responded to a robbery last weekend and are reminding everyone to be safe when making exchanges.

When you’re sitting at home, you may be scrolling through online resell sites like Facebook marketplace or Craigslist and find a great deal. You’ll chat with the seller and agree on a price and make a deal. Now it’s time to meet up to make the exchange. One place you can go is the police station safe exchange zone.

A sign designates this area as a safe exchange zone. That means that if you make a deal with someone online and need a place to meet and make an exchange, you can do that right here. Many people take advantage of the space by coming to police headquarters when finalizing a purchase from an online resell site.

Using a space like this prevents robberies from occurring. Also, if the product you planned on purchasing isn’t quite what you thought and you don’t want to complete the purchase, it prevents people from acting aggressively.

“It’s common ground for people,” said Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department. “We feel like this is a safe place to be. We have officers coming in and out all day long and generally, there’s a patrol car outside here there’s a patrol car outside and at the headquarters, and I think people feel safe and I hope they do. We want people to feel safe.”

Last year there were ___robberies in Springfield. While it’s never the victim’s fault, there are ways to prevent robbers from targeting you. Police have these tips to help you out.

1. Meet in a public, well-lit place. Take advantage of the safe exchange zone at the police department as a meeting place.

2. Don’t carry a lot of cash. Bring exactly what you need to make the trade.

3. Also, be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts.

“Know your audience know what you’re buying and if you feel like there is a problem or you know your spidey sense if you will say, ‘hey don’t do this’ you probably shouldn’t,” said Kibby.

Finally, never meet at the home of someone you don’t know or have them meet you at your home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.