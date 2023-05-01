Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman has been charged after a shooting in a home and leading officers on a chase through north Springfield Friday.

According to court records, 44-year-old Melissa Emerson is charged with resisting arrest, causing a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.

On Friday, April 28, Springfield police officers were sent to a house in the 1600 block of E. Central Street for shots fired. Officers were told by dispatchers that several shots were fired and two people were possibly injured.

It was later reported that evening that no one was hurt in the shooting.

According to a probable cause statement by the Springfield Police Department, when officers got on the scene, they saw a woman leaving the house in a gray Dodge pickup truck. That woman was identified as Emerson. Officers followed Emerson’s truck as it traveled from Central before turning on Broadway Avenue and then east onto Nichols Street. From Nichols, the truck turned north onto Kansas Expressway.

Police say Kansas Expressway was experiencing heavy traffic at the time, around 4:30 p.m. According to court documents, police say Emerson was traveling north on Kansas Expressway at speeds up to 70 miles per hour, with officers tailing her. Once Emerson got to Kansas Expressway and Division, she drove over an SPD stop stick, but still kept driving until she reached Atlantic Street.

According to the PC statement, Emerson and the officers turned west onto Atlantic, in the process, Emerson hit one of the SPD patrol cars, causing minor damage. Emerson then finally came to a stop in a driveway in the 1800 block of S. Kansas Avenue.

Springfield police officers then gave her commands to get out of her truck, lay down, and place her hands behind her back. According to the PC statement, as Emerson was being handcuffed, she refused commands and continued resisting officers yelling expletives at them. She also refused to give her name and told the officers to ask her attorney for her name.

When officers searched Emerson’s truck, they found a .40 caliber Taurus handgun that had a spent shell casing.

Police say Emerson has past convictions of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated. She is being held in the Greene County Jail with a bond set at $10,000 as an open court only bond.

