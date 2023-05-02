Aurora School District among recipients of school safety grants for enhanced security measures

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced 169 schools across the state have been awarded grants from the School Safety Grant Program. Forty-two of them are in the Ozarks, including the Aurora School District, which was awarded $200,000.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”The extra funds provide extra peace of mind for students and staff in the Aurora School District.

“We want to have it done before the next school year because we want to make sure it’s safe for students, and we don’t want to lag for that,” said Dr. Billy Redus, the superintendent for the district.

This new entryway to a storm shelter at Pate Early Childhood Center still has some safety features Dr. Redus wants to add. “One of the things that the safety grant would provide is shatterproof glass,” he said. A film will go over the windows, making them unable to be penetrated. Dr. Redus thinks they would do it anyway, but having the funds is quite a relief.

“For one, it takes the anxiousness away from trying to find that money.” And for the staff, knowing that more security features are added is a relief too.

“With us doing the extra safety grant and getting some of those features taken care of, it does put minds at ease as they go through the rest of the year and into the following years,” said Morgan Choate, Principal at Pate Early Child Center.

The Aurora School District will use the grant money to upgrade bus camera systems, purchase AEDs and Stop the Bleed kits for the schools, upgrade servers to utilize camera systems better across campus, and install shatterproof film for windows.

Other schools in the Ozarks that received grants include Bolivar, which will receive just under $300,000, and the Mountain Grove and Mountain View-Birch Tree-Liberty School Districts, which both received $200,000. The grants will pay for security upgrades, door locks, and monitoring systems. It will also pay for bleeding control kits and automatic-external defibrillators.

“That’s one of the things. Before a student can learn, they’ve got to feel safe,” said Dr. Redus.

For a complete list of other local districts that received funds click HERE.

