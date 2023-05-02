Aurora School District among recipients of school safety grants for enhanced security measures

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced 169 schools across the state have been awarded grants...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced 169 schools across the state have been awarded grants from the School Safety Grant Program.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced 169 schools across the state have been awarded grants from the School Safety Grant Program. Forty-two of them are in the Ozarks, including the Aurora School District, which was awarded $200,000.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”The extra funds provide extra peace of mind for students and staff in the Aurora School District.

“We want to have it done before the next school year because we want to make sure it’s safe for students, and we don’t want to lag for that,” said Dr. Billy Redus, the superintendent for the district.

This new entryway to a storm shelter at Pate Early Childhood Center still has some safety features Dr. Redus wants to add. “One of the things that the safety grant would provide is shatterproof glass,” he said. A film will go over the windows, making them unable to be penetrated. Dr. Redus thinks they would do it anyway, but having the funds is quite a relief.

“For one, it takes the anxiousness away from trying to find that money.” And for the staff, knowing that more security features are added is a relief too.

“With us doing the extra safety grant and getting some of those features taken care of, it does put minds at ease as they go through the rest of the year and into the following years,” said Morgan Choate, Principal at Pate Early Child Center.

The Aurora School District will use the grant money to upgrade bus camera systems, purchase AEDs and Stop the Bleed kits for the schools, upgrade servers to utilize camera systems better across campus, and install shatterproof film for windows.

Other schools in the Ozarks that received grants include Bolivar, which will receive just under $300,000, and the Mountain Grove and Mountain View-Birch Tree-Liberty School Districts, which both received $200,000. The grants will pay for security upgrades, door locks, and monitoring systems. It will also pay for bleeding control kits and automatic-external defibrillators.

“That’s one of the things. Before a student can learn, they’ve got to feel safe,” said Dr. Redus.

For a complete list of other local districts that received funds click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Emerson. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals announce new ownership organization; will continue to be AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals
Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission to take the proposal up on Thursday that would allow...
BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Police investigate woman’s death inside a home in Buffalo, Mo.
Courtesy: Stephanie Grisham Campaign
Springfield attorney announces run for Missouri House in 2024
Fun activities for the whole family
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Today will be nearly identical to Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A big warm up is on the way!