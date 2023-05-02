CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people

A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus. (Source: WTMJ/VIEWER HANDOUT/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Several people were injured Monday after a reckless driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a school bus and ran from the scene, police said.

Two people are seen hanging out the windows of a white Kia as it swerves then slams into a parked school bus. The portion that shows a passenger being dragged across the road has been blurred.

Therese Nelson says she was dropping her kid off at Morse Middle School when she first saw the white Kia swerving south on 80th Street.

“I see them turn around in my mirror, and next thing I know, they hit the bus,” Nelson said. “And the passenger was on the ground, and the rest of them took off.”

After hitting the bus, the Kia collided with an Milwaukee Public Schools vehicle. Milwaukee police says the car was stolen.

A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old boy who was on the bus was hurt but is expected to be OK.

“I feel for the person that did get hurt, but they messed around and found out,” Nelson said. “There has to be a line that’s drawn, and maybe this will be a turnaround moment for that person.”

“I’m actually happy my son wasn’t on the bus because he normally rides the school bus,” parent Marcia Jenkins said. “So I don’t know. I guess God stopped us from getting him to the bus this morning.”

Parents said that reckless driving out here happens regularly.

“They just don’t care. It’s been plenty of times I’ve been dropping my son off, and you see the swerving. You see kids just doing doughnuts or teenagers whoever is stealing these cars,” Jenkins said.

“One time there was a car that was all over the sidewalk. I called. No police showed up,” Nelson said.

Both Jenkins and Nelson believe the ongoing rash of stolen cars is a big part of it.

“Something has to change. Someway, somehow, something,” Jenkins said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it’s investigating the crash and looking for unknown suspects. They’re urging anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Emerson. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals announce new ownership organization; will continue to be AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals
Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission to take the proposal up on Thursday that would allow...
BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack
Today will be nearly identical to Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The warm-up is coming
Rain and warmer air on the way