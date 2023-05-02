The city of Battlefield, Mo., reflects on a devastating F-3 tornado 20 years ago

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May 4 will mark the 20th anniversary of a notable tornado outbreak to hit the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service in Springfield confirmed 15 tornadoes that went through their forecast area on May 4, 2003. Of those tornadoes, 11 went through the Ozarks on that Sunday evening.

One of the notable tornadoes topped out at an F-3 that formed near Ritchey and went through Pierce City and Battlefield before lifting outside Springfield. It was a tornado that Battlefield Fire District Division Chief Shane Anderson saw unfold before his eyes.

“I was employed with the City of Monett Fire Department on that day,” Anderson said. “I was assigned to storm spot north of Monett off of Highway 37. I looked, and you could start to see the funnel cloud forming. I watched it form, track through Pierce City, and pass northwest of Monett. The lieutenant I was with, and I actually had to get back into the truck and drive south to avoid being pelted by debris.”

While Anderson had to respond to calls for help in a subdivision and trailer park outside Monett, the tornado continued moving northeast. While Aurora, Marionville, and Clever avoided a direct hit from the tornado, it moved into Battlefield before 8 p.m. Sunday. While Battlefield Fire Chief Scott Moore was with a different organization at the time, it was clear to him where the worst damage could be found.

“The tornado took a path from southwest to northeast right through the parking lot here at the Battlefield Fire District,” Moore said. “It took Fire Station Number One, which sat just southwest of the District Headquarters across the parking lot. The tornado took the roof off, blew the sides out, and took it down to the ground. The debris laid on top of the trucks and equipment in the bay as people inside took shelter.”

In terms of the headquarters building, Moore said the tornado damaged the windows and took some of the decking and material off the roof. Even with that and water damage left behind after the tornado, Moore said the entire district still had enough usable equipment, manpower, and resources to respond to calls that evening and the days after. Plus, other fire departments assisted each other that evening after the storms passed through.

While it may have taken some time, Moore said they were able to repair the damage and rebuild Fire Station Number One.

“We did not put Fire Station One back on the original foundation of where it was,” Moore says. “We own the properties, and that gave us an opportunity to rebuild it in a more prime location and to a different standard. The station that was rebuilt is prefab concrete, reinforced, and more sustainable in the event of a storm that would come through. Plus, there’s a shelter built inside with reinforced double thick walls so staff on duty have a place to take shelter.”

After interacting with the community for years, Anderson, Moore, and others have taken away some important lessons from that day. Some homes that have been rebuilt now have storm shelters installed in garages, so homeowners have a safe place to go. Both men state the importance of having many ways to get warnings on days with expected severe weather. They also state one big lesson that fire departments and fire agencies learned from that day.

“After the tornado, an area like Pierce City suddenly got flooded with resources and so much help,” Anderson says. “With so many people and resources that came in, they didn’t necessarily know who was trained help and who was someone trying to volunteer and lend a helping hand. The state learned a lot from that. Through emergency management programs, they understood the need to have folks that could come in and help set up a good backbone. It wouldn’t be to take command away from the agencies that are there, in charge and responsible, but to at least provide them the structure and logistics they need to get operations coordinated.”

Officials like Moore and Anderson want to remind people that severe weather season is still here, and people need to have a plan in place to take shelter and get the warnings.

