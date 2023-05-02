Increase in vacant building fires reported in Springfield last year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield saw a spike in fires started in vacant buildings last year.

The fire department’s annual report released Monday shows alarming trends.

“It was a pretty wild fire,” said Louann Simpson.

She lives next door to a vacant house on East Blaine Street that caught fire Sunday afternoon.

“It’s been vacant for at least the last 3 years that I’ve known of. There have been lots of homeless people sleeping in it, camping in it,” she said.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says there’s often more than just fires at these locations.

“These are targets for crimes of opportunity not just fires,” he said.

In 2020 51 vacant building fires were reported throughout the city. Last year that number jumped to 72.

“Unfortunately we continue to see increases year over year. We’ve seen a 41 percent increase from last year,” explained Pennington.

According to the department’s annual report fire marshals responded to 214 calls A total of 35 of them were investigated as possible crimes.

“They do their work like a detective does their work. They begin to do that investigation not only on the scene but throughout their investigative processes. Frequently they identify suspects. They have conversations and often times it leads to an arrest,” said Pennington.

In fact, in 2022 seven of those investigations closed with someone being arrested. Pennington says that vacant building fires are a community-wide problem not just a fire department issue.

“With the number of vacant structures that we have we have to continue to board those up to keep people out of them. It’s not just fires that are happening there are other activities happening there that we’re concerned about,” he said.

Simpson says she’s glad the abandoned house on her street is gone.

“It’s honestly a blessing that it’s completely down now because there’s less shelter. There’s not always the best people around,” she said.

Authorities say if you see anything suspicious around a vacant building or house in your neighborhood to call 911 immediately.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.