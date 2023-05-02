Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for sexually abusing child for nearly 9 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Strafford man after he pleaded guilty to several counts of sex crimes involving a child.

Duane Shaw, of Strafford, Mo., will spend seven years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl from 2005-2014. Prosecutors charged Shaw with ten felonies among 22 counts, including attempted enticement of a child, child molestation, statutory sodomy, and false imprisonment.

The victim, now in her 20s, says the abuse started when she was around five years old and continued until she was 13, according to court documents. The allegations include inappropriate touching and several sexual acts.

