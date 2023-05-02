Mother’s Brewing Company announces change in ownership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Mother’s Brewing Company’s owner Jeff Schrag announced changes in ownership.

Schrag has stepped down as chief executive officer at the Springfield brewing company. The company chose Jeff and Lindsay Seifried as the day-to-day operators.

The Schrags will remain minority investors in the brewery. As part of the transition plan, Jeff Schrag will assist with sales and operations in the near term while he transitions into retirement from the beer business.

The Seifrieds plan to expand the Barrel Room and add space for weddings and corporate events to become one of Springfield’s finest event venues.

“Lindsay and I have loved Mother’s Brewery since it opened in 2011 and have watched it become one of Springfield’s and Missouri’s top craft beer brands,” said Jeff Seifried. “We look forward to building on the Legacy Jeff Schrag built.”

The Schrags will operate their other local businesses and real estate ventures.

