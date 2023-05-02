Nixa inclusive playground now open to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa has a brand new playground that is finally open to the public.

The inclusive playground allows everyone to have fun. The design has ramp entries on every structure to allow a child in a wheelchair to have fun on the new playground. Double swings also allow for a parent or caregiver to place their child in a harness while swinging with them.

The total cost for the playground was just over $1 million and took nearly a decade to gather the funds to build. The city worked with CC links to provide a fun experience for everyone. Officials say they are excited for everyone to enjoy the new equipment.

“It’s been a nice long six months of construction,” said Matt Crouse, Director of Nixa Parks and Recreation. “So we appreciate the patience in getting around for this opening, but we are very, very excited to get the playground introduced to the community and get the community out playing.”

One feature is the rubber ground. It’s solid, making it easy to guide a wheelchair around. It’s also porous, so when it rains, the water drains through the ground and dries quickly.

“Visiting with community partners like CC links in some of those the school district that an inclusive playground is a way to go,” said Crouse. “It makes sure parks are all about inclusivity, and we want everyone to be able to play together. And so there was really no second guessing is this was the way to go to make sure that everyone was playing in the same space at the same time.”

The grand opening ceremony is happening Tuesday at McCauley Park from 5-7 p.m.

This is the same park that was vandalized in mid-April. the vandals spray painted words around the park and in the restrooms using blue spray paint.

