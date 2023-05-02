OTC starting EMT program in the fall

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school students considering a future in health care will soon have a chance to jump-start their careers at Ozarks Technical College.

OTC’s Career Center will launch an emergency medical technician program this fall. Junior and senior high school students will spend half their school days on campus doing coursework and getting clinical training.

The program’s director says they’ll use ambulance models, mannequins, and actors to simulate serious injuries and illness.

After students graduate, students can transition to an ambulance crew or get advanced training in fields like para-medicine or nursing.

