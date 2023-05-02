Police arrest man wanted for theft of numerous catalytic converters in West Plains, Mo.

Dustin Jewell faces three counts of stealing, one count of first-degree property damage, and...
Dustin Jewell faces three counts of stealing, one count of first-degree property damage, and one count of stealing a motor vehicle.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a West Plains man for stealing numerous catalytic converters.

Dustin Jewell faces three counts of stealing, one count of first-degree property damage, and one count of stealing a motor vehicle.

Police say the investigation covered several months. Officers say they seized several stolen items at Jewell’s home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Emerson. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals announce new ownership organization; will continue to be AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals
Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission to take the proposal up on Thursday that would allow...
BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Police investigate body found inside a home in Buffalo, Mo.
CORONAVIRUS CASES: See weekly numbers for Arkansas, Missouri & Greene County
Mother’s Brewing Company announces change in ownership
Police investigate body found inside a home in Buffalo, Mo.