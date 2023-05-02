Police arrest man wanted for theft of numerous catalytic converters in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a West Plains man for stealing numerous catalytic converters.

Dustin Jewell faces three counts of stealing, one count of first-degree property damage, and one count of stealing a motor vehicle.

Police say the investigation covered several months. Officers say they seized several stolen items at Jewell’s home.

