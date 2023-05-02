Police investigate woman’s death inside a home in Buffalo, Mo.

(kytv)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a woman’s death inside a Buffalo home.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Pine Street on Monday regarding a call about a body found in the home.

Investigators say the woman’s death appears to be suspicious. Coroners will conduct an autopsy for the cause of death. Police have not released the woman’s identity.

If you know anything about this case, call the Buffalo Police Department at (417) 345-2709.

