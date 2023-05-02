Prosecutors charge motorcyclist accused in crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo

Rodney Shires faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a motorcyclist wanted for his involvement in a crash in Springfield killing a pedestrian.

The crash happened on April 29 around 10 p.m. at Fremont Avenue and Lindberge Street. Police say Sandra Brown was walking east across the road near the intersection when she was hit by the motorcycle traveling south. Police say Shires left the scene of the crash with minor injuries.

SPD says this is the 13th fatal crash in Springfield in 2023. Anyone with information about this crash can call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

