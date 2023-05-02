Royals promote top prospect Garcia, Lopez to IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, the Royals return home to Kauffman Stadium for a 10-game homestand starting with a 3-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

But the boys in blue will have to go without one of the leaders in the clubhouse, as the team places Nicky Lopez on the 10-day injured list after an emergency appendectomy this past weekend. The 28-year-old has a .323 on base percentage in 24 games this season.

Other moves include optioning Frani Reyes to AAA Omaha and recalling backup catcher Freddy Fermin to the big leagues.

But the biggest news focuses on Maikel Garcia, one of the most promising prospects in the Royals farm system, set to make his Kauffman Stadium debut Tuesday night.

Garcia first debuted in the majors last year but started only six road games. He just turned 23 years old and is actually related to both royals great Alcides Escobar and Braves Slugger Ronald Acuna.

Garcia is a natural shortstop but has spent time at third base, second base and even a little center field in the minor leagues.

Known for speed and defense coming out of Venezuela, Garcia has really developed his power stroke lately, slugging 16 home runs and 77 extra base hits since the start of last year.

Tonight’s first pitch from the K arrives at 6:40 p.m. with a lineup featuring Witt Jr. at leadoff and Pasquantino hitting second as the DH. Perez behind the dish, Melendez in right field and Olivares in left. Pratto starting at first base with Massey at second. Garcia gets his first of the year at third base, batting eighth. Isbel rounds out the lineup in centerfield with Ryan Yarbrough on the bump as KC’s starting pitcher.

