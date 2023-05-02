School Safety Grant Program awards funds to 42 local schools
Missouri has 169 school districts receiving grant money to improve safety.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson announced that 169 schools across the state have been awarded grants from the School Safety Grant Program. Fourty-two of them are in the Ozarks.
“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”
At the top of the local list, Bolivar will get just under $300,000. The Aurora and Mountain Grove School Districts both received $200,000 and Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty gets $196,000.
The grants will pay for security upgrades, door locks, and monitoring systems. It will also pay for bleeding control kits and automatic-external defibrillators.
Here’s the entire list of local school districts receiving some grant money from this program:
- Bolivar - $299,880
- Aurora - $200,000
- Mountain Grove - $200,000
- Mountain View-Birch Tree/Liberty - $196,000
- Sparta - $150,000
- Salem - $150,000
- Skyline (Hickory County R-1) - $150,000
- Conway (Laclede R-I) - $150,000
- Thayer - $150,000
- Pleasant Hope - $150,000
- Dixon - $150,000
- Licking - $150,000
- Cabool - $150,000
- Houston - $148,200
- Purdy - $100,000
- Bakersfield - $100,000
- Gainesville - $100,000
- Humansville - $100,000
- Richland - $100,000
- Plato - $100,000
- Norwood - $100,000
- Mansfield - $100,000
- Hartville - $97,547
- Wheaton - $90,365
- Stoutland - $86,534
- Summersville - $82,000
- Crane - $70,620
- Joel. E Barber (Laclede C-5) - $52,900
- Climax Springs - $50,000
- Walnut Grove - $50,000
- Couch - $50,000
- Appleton City - $50,000
- Hurley - $50,000
- Taneyville - $50,000
- Success - $50,000
- Raymondville - $50,000
- Manes - $50,000
- Everton - $49,797
- Thornfield - $41,000
- Alton - $37,465
- Bradleyville - $36,436
- Eminence - $20,940
