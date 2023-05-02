School Safety Grant Program awards funds to 42 local schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson announced that 169 schools across the state have been awarded grants from the School Safety Grant Program. Fourty-two of them are in the Ozarks.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”

At the top of the local list, Bolivar will get just under $300,000. The Aurora and Mountain Grove School Districts both received $200,000 and Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty gets $196,000.

The grants will pay for security upgrades, door locks, and monitoring systems. It will also pay for bleeding control kits and automatic-external defibrillators.

Here’s the entire list of local school districts receiving some grant money from this program:

Bolivar - $299,880

Aurora - $200,000

Mountain Grove - $200,000

Mountain View-Birch Tree/Liberty - $196,000

Sparta - $150,000

Salem - $150,000

Skyline (Hickory County R-1) - $150,000

Conway (Laclede R-I) - $150,000

Thayer - $150,000

Pleasant Hope - $150,000

Dixon - $150,000

Licking - $150,000

Cabool - $150,000

Houston - $148,200

Purdy - $100,000

Bakersfield - $100,000

Gainesville - $100,000

Humansville - $100,000

Richland - $100,000

Plato - $100,000

Norwood - $100,000

Mansfield - $100,000

Hartville - $97,547

Wheaton - $90,365

Stoutland - $86,534

Summersville - $82,000

Crane - $70,620

Joel. E Barber (Laclede C-5) - $52,900

Climax Springs - $50,000

Walnut Grove - $50,000

Couch - $50,000

Appleton City - $50,000

Hurley - $50,000

Taneyville - $50,000

Success - $50,000

Raymondville - $50,000

Manes - $50,000

Everton - $49,797

Thornfield - $41,000

Alton - $37,465

Bradleyville - $36,436

Eminence - $20,940

