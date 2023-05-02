Springfield attorney announces run for Missouri House in 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield attorney Shannon Grisham announced her run for a Missouri House seat in 2024.

Grisham will run as a Republican for Missouri’s 136th District, which covers part of Springfield. She says her work in the community gives her insight into the issues impacting Springfield.

“After much encouragement from members of the community and prayerful consideration, I’ve decided to run for (Missouri) State Representative to be a strong voice of representation for the Springfield community,” says Grisham. “Springfield needs leaders who will not only fight for the causes we care about but also be able to deliver real results for our community.”

Grisham is a member of the Missouri Bar, the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association (SMBA) and has served as Co-Chair of the Missouri Bar Family Law Planning Committee for the annual Family Law Conference for the past several years. She also has served on the Guardian Ad Litem training committee for the Missouri Bar and traveled state-wide to speak at Guardian Ad Litem training conferences.

“Whether my work with the Missouri Bar Association or my service on the Board of Directors of “Cherish Kids” and “I Pour Life,” I have dedicated my life to fighting for better outcomes for Missouri’s families and children,” Grisham said. “If elected, I’ll take this same drive with me to Jefferson City to continue to fight for our local community.”

Grisham graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, with a Bachelor of Science degree and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. She has spent the last 18 years practicing law in Springfield.

“I have always sought out opportunities to serve my community. I believe citizens of Springfield are deeply concerned with the rise in crime, homelessness, and other issues impacting the health and safety of our residents,” Grisham said. “As a mother of two, I am deeply concerned about the direction of our state and country. I will fight to support our local schools while providing parents more choices in their student’s educations.”

Grisham lives in Springfield with her husband, Marcus, and their two children.

Democrat Stephanie Hein is serving her first term in the Missouri House for District 136.

