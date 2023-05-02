Springfield police warn public about stolen mail and identity theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is warning the public about stolen mail and identity theft after a recent incident.

Officers responded to a report last Monday of people going through mailboxes near Highway 65 and Sunshine Street.

Police located a 20-year-old man, and the situation escalated from there as officers say they found him with several stolen IDs, illegal drugs, and a small explosive device.

“On 4/24 officers responded to a report of people going through mailboxes in the 3300 block of E. Linwood,” said Springfield Police on its social media page. “Leonard Britton, 20, was located by officers and possessed stolen IDs and controlled substances in addition to a small improvised explosive device.”

Springfield police say the bomb squad responded and safely removed the explosive.

Police say Britton was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail for forgery, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in stolen identities, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

No charges have been filed yet against Leonard Sherman yet.

“We’ve had quite a few incidents where I come out in the morning and all the lids on the mailboxes are open,” said Randy Bennett, who lives on the street. “We have security cameras that help as well.”

Bennett says it’s happened around half a dozen times where neighbors find their mailboxes tampered with.

Police say this is an important reminder to keep sensitive documents safe.

”It’s a good idea to know when your mail arrives, when does your mail carrier come by and to see if you can be home or if someone your neighbor can grab your mail out of your mailbox,” said Cris Swaters with Springfield police.

Springfield Police suggest these tips:

Know when your mail arrives and do not leave it in the mailbox

Consider using a PO box

If you’re mailing a check drop it off at an official USPS mailbox rather than leaving it for pickup in your residential mailbox

