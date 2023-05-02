St. Louis fisherman drowns in the North Fork River in Ozark County

NEAR CAULFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A St. Louis fisherman drowned while wading in the North Fork River in Ozark County.

Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Richard D. Brasington, 71. Investigators say it happened on the river upstream of the Sunburst takeout on April 30. They say Brasington was wading in the river before he drowned.

This is Troop G’s fourth drowning in 2023, compared to none in 2022.

