Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks

FUTURE WEEKEND EVENTS:

Christian County Plant Sale

Master Gardeners of Christian County are hosting a plant sale to get you in the gardening season. Flowers, vegetables, trees, and everything in between will be available Saturday May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the X Center in Nixa. Organizers recommend you come early for the best selection.

Address: 701 Taylor Way, Nixa

More information: http://mgchristian.org/

Buffalo Art Walk & Craft Fair

May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the Buffalo MO city square, local artists and crafters from around the local community will host an art gallery and contest. The catch? It must interpret a bison. A full list of rules can be found below. Different groups will be performing, along with group activities and games for all ages scheduled throughout the day. There will be food trucks available. Admission is free.

Address: 119 S Maple St, Buffalo

More information: https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloArtWalk/

Free Mother’s Day Axe Throwing Event

May 14-17, Craft Axe Throwing is hosting a fun event to give back to mom. To take advantage of this offer, moms simply need to show up at any Craft Axe Throwing location during the Mother’s Day weekend. Each mom will receive one free axe throwing session, coaching included. Accompanying family members are expected to pay full price.

Address: 431 S Jefferson Ave STE 132A, Springfield

More information: https://craftaxethrowing.com/us/mo/springfield

2023 Corndog Kickoff

Get your Fair Food Fix at the 2023 Corndog Kickoff! Enjoy fair food samples plus get two beverages and a full-sized corndog with your ticket, which costs $20 for attendees 13+, and $15 for attendees 6-12 years old. This event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday May 13 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in the new Central Buildings Event Center.

Address: 3001 N Grant Ave, Springfield

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3464796753780540?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Downtown Dog Run & Summer Pet Party

Saturday June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a 5k and Mutt Mile will take place followed by a Costume Contest. Register prior to May 8 to ensure you get a T-shirt. Participate in the run for $35 or hang out for the pet party and contest for free. All dogs must be friendly, leashed, and cleaned up after.

Address: Downtown Springfield Square

More information: https://downtowndogrun.com/

